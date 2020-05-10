Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci self-quarantining along with two other White House task force members

  • Fauci has become nationally known for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus and Covid-19
  • Also quarantining are Dr Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, and Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the FDA
Updated: 1:45pm, 10 May, 2020

