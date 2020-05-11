US chip maker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their “smart building” in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel in December. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Trump administration in talks with chip makers about building US factories, amid coronavirus tensions with China

  • Trump administration has been in discussions with Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co over improving domestic sources for microelectronics
  • Apple and Samsung also approached about US manufacturing operations, according to media report
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:28am, 11 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US chip maker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their “smart building” in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel in December. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE