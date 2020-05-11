US Vice-President Mike Pence at a meeting in the Oval Office about the coronavirus response on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Mike Pence self-isolating after press secretary tests positive

  • US vice-president did not attend meeting with Trump and top military officials on Saturday
  • Pence had tested negative for coronavirus affection on Sunday but was staying home out of ‘abundance of caution’
Bloomberg
Updated: 6:49am, 11 May, 2020

