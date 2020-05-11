US Vice-President Mike Pence at a meeting in the Oval Office about the coronavirus response on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Mike Pence self-isolating after press secretary tests positive
- US vice-president did not attend meeting with Trump and top military officials on Saturday
- Pence had tested negative for coronavirus affection on Sunday but was staying home out of ‘abundance of caution’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US Vice-President Mike Pence at a meeting in the Oval Office about the coronavirus response on Thursday. Photo: AP