US officials allege that the hackers are linked to the Chinese government, the two reports say. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US investigators, experts say Chinese hacking Covid-19 vaccine research: reports

  • The FBI and US Department of Homeland Security are planning to release a warning about the hacking as governments worldwide race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, two reports say
  • China’s foreign affairs ministry spokesman rejected the allegation, saying China firmly opposes all cyberattacks
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:24pm, 11 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US officials allege that the hackers are linked to the Chinese government, the two reports say. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE