Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks during a ceremony in Monterey Park, California in December 2018. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: inmates at US jail trying to infect themselves to get released, sheriff says
- Video footage shows prisoners drinking from container contaminated by Covid-19 patient in hope of catching disease
- Inmate who disrupted scheme reportedly beaten by fellow prisoners
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
