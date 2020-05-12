A shopper at the Flora Grubb Gardens in San Francisco on Saturday, after California loosened its stay-at-home orders, allowing some retailers to reopen. Many states are easing restrictions, which is causing coronavirus projections across the US to spike. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: as Covid-19 cases in some US states swell, a model revises estimates upwards

  • Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation revises projections for a second time in less than a week, as states ease restrictions faster than expected
  • In many states – Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and Maryland, among them – daily reported cases are still on the rise
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Charley Lanyon
Charley Lanyon

Updated: 6:52am, 12 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A shopper at the Flora Grubb Gardens in San Francisco on Saturday, after California loosened its stay-at-home orders, allowing some retailers to reopen. Many states are easing restrictions, which is causing coronavirus projections across the US to spike. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE