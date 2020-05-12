A shopper at the Flora Grubb Gardens in San Francisco on Saturday, after California loosened its stay-at-home orders, allowing some retailers to reopen. Many states are easing restrictions, which is causing coronavirus projections across the US to spike. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: as Covid-19 cases in some US states swell, a model revises estimates upwards
- Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation revises projections for a second time in less than a week, as states ease restrictions faster than expected
- In many states – Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and Maryland, among them – daily reported cases are still on the rise
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A shopper at the Flora Grubb Gardens in San Francisco on Saturday, after California loosened its stay-at-home orders, allowing some retailers to reopen. Many states are easing restrictions, which is causing coronavirus projections across the US to spike. Photo: AP