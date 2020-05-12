CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang pulls back her face mask during an exchange with US President Donald Trump at the daily White House coronavirus briefing on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump tells Chinese-American reporter Weijia Jiang to ‘ask China’ about coronavirus, then abruptly ends press briefing
- CBS News journalist had asked president why he continued to insist that US was doing better than other countries when it came to Covid-19 testing
- #StandWithWeijiaJiang hashtag starts trending on Twitter as internet users rally around reporter
