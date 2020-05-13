Bryan Adams performs during the Juno awards show at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada, in April 2017. Photo: AFP
‘Bat-eating b******s’: Canadian rocker Bryan Adams faces backlash over ‘racist’ coronavirus rant
- Singer urged Chinese people to ‘go vegan’ while complaining on Twitter and Instagram about gigs at Royal Albert Hall being cancelled due to pandemic
- Comments come amid rise in anti-Asian racism and attacks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Bryan Adams performs during the Juno awards show at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada, in April 2017. Photo: AFP