An opened box of protective face masks sits on a pallet at Direct Relief's distribution centre in Santa Barbara, California, in April. Photo: Frontline/PBS/GRC via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: millions of counterfeit masks reaching frontline health workers in US

  • Investigation shows shipments of Shanghai Dasheng N95 respirators come with ear loops instead of head bands that give tighter fit
  • Concern mounting over lives at risk from fake protective gear – including gloves, gowns and other supplies – being used in hospitals across the country
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:44am, 13 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An opened box of protective face masks sits on a pallet at Direct Relief's distribution centre in Santa Barbara, California, in April. Photo: Frontline/PBS/GRC via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE