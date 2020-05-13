An opened box of protective face masks sits on a pallet at Direct Relief's distribution centre in Santa Barbara, California, in April. Photo: Frontline/PBS/GRC via AP
Coronavirus: millions of counterfeit masks reaching frontline health workers in US
- Investigation shows shipments of Shanghai Dasheng N95 respirators come with ear loops instead of head bands that give tighter fit
- Concern mounting over lives at risk from fake protective gear – including gloves, gowns and other supplies – being used in hospitals across the country
