Overseas Asians wearing face masks have been targeted around the world in a series of racist incidents. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Asian women in Canada are abused, punched and spat on. Is it racist maskaphobia?

  • Three incidents in Canada in eight days targeted women wearing face masks
  • Sociologist Yinxuan Huang says maskaphobia has made overseas Asians ‘clear targets’ as racists seek to legitimise xenophobia during the pandemic
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 6:08am, 13 May, 2020

