Overseas Asians wearing face masks have been targeted around the world in a series of racist incidents. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Asian women in Canada are abused, punched and spat on. Is it racist maskaphobia?
- Three incidents in Canada in eight days targeted women wearing face masks
- Sociologist Yinxuan Huang says maskaphobia has made overseas Asians ‘clear targets’ as racists seek to legitimise xenophobia during the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
