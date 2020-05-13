US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham presides during hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Trump ally Lindsey Graham seeks China sanctions over coronavirus probe
- US senator proposes ‘Covid-19 Accountability Act’, saying Beijing will ‘never cooperate with serious investigation unless made to do so’
- Legislation would allow president to impose far-reaching measures against China if it fails to give full account of events leading to outbreak
