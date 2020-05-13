The US Supreme Court is seen following oral arguments in Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutsche Bank on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US Supreme Court appears divided over Donald Trump’s tax and bank records

  • Rare, high-level battle over powers of all three branches of US government played out during more than three hours of arguments
  • Justices reject president’s immunity claim, but could still shield him from Democrats’ demands for financial documents
Updated: 7:20am, 13 May, 2020

