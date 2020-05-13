US scientists have been working to understand the inflammatory syndrome associated with exposure to the new coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US to tell doctors to report cases of Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome in children
- US scientists have been working to understand the inflammatory syndrome associated with exposure to the new coronavirus
- In New York, more than 100 children are reported to have developed the syndrome, which may occur days to weeks after a Covid-19 illness
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US scientists have been working to understand the inflammatory syndrome associated with exposure to the new coronavirus. Photo: AFP