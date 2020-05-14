A vial containing a potential Covid-19 vaccine is seen at Novavax labs in Rockville, Maryland, in March. Photo: AFP
Chinese hackers targeting US coronavirus research, Feds warn
- Any potential theft could jeopardise roll-out of Covid-19 treatment options, according to FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Organisations getting press attention for their research could face more attacks
