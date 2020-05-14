Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves BC Supreme Court in Vancouver in January. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Opinion of China hits new low in Canada amid coronavirus pandemic and Huawei case
- More Canadians see Asian superpower in negative light than at any point in past 15 years, new poll shows
- Only 14 per cent of respondents had positive opinion of China, down from 29 per cent just six months ago
