Rick Bright was removed last month from his post as head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. Photo: US Department of Health and Human Services via Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: ousted US vaccine director Rick Bright predicts ‘darkest winter’ if pandemic response lags

  • Official, who says he was sidelined after refusing to push Trump-backed Covid-19 treatment, is expected to sound alarm when testifying before Congress
  • Bright filed whistle-blower complaint following removal as head of agency charged with developing coronavirus vaccine
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:38am, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Rick Bright was removed last month from his post as head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. Photo: US Department of Health and Human Services via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE