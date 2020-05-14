Metro Vancouver Transit Police say this man, who was accused of verbally abusing two Asian women and assaulting another on a Vancouver bus on April 15, died days afterward of an apparent overdose. Photo: Metro Vancouver Transit Police
Suspect who targeted masked Asian women in ‘disturbing’ racist incident on Vancouver bus is dead, police say
- The man, identified as a 48-year-old ‘well known to police’, died of an apparent drug overdose a week after the bus attack
- The development was announced one day after police issued a plea for help to identify a man who abused two women and beat a third who came to their aid
