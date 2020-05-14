The owner of a cat cafe in Bangkok checks the temperature of one of her cats on May 8. Photo: AP
Cats with no symptoms spread coronavirus to other cats in lab test

  • Scientists behind experiment say it shows need for more research into whether virus can spread from humans to felines then back to humans
  • Health experts, however, note that just because animal can be deliberately infected in lab does not mean same can happen ‘under natural conditions’
Associated Press
Updated: 7:25am, 14 May, 2020

