The owner of a cat cafe in Bangkok checks the temperature of one of her cats on May 8. Photo: AP
Cats with no symptoms spread coronavirus to other cats in lab test
- Scientists behind experiment say it shows need for more research into whether virus can spread from humans to felines then back to humans
- Health experts, however, note that just because animal can be deliberately infected in lab does not mean same can happen ‘under natural conditions’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
