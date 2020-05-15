President Donald Trump he speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing at the White House on Monday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Donald Trump threatens to ‘cut off’ China ties, doesn’t want to speak to Xi Jinping
- US president says ‘ink barely dry’ on trade deal when ‘plague came over’
- In interview with Fox Business, Trump focused more on China’s response to outbreak than on its origin
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
President Donald Trump he speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing at the White House on Monday. Photo: AP