A protester wearing a gas mask holds a US flag during a protest on Thursday against extended stay-at-home orders in Michigan. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus latest: worldwide deaths hit 300,000, as whistle-blower says US lacks vaccine plan
- EU suspends delivery of 10 million Chinese masks over quality issues; new US jobless claims bring total losses to 36.5 million
- Russian science minister is fifth top official with Covid-19; Qatar makes masks mandatory on threat of jail, fines
