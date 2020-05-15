A protester wearing a gas mask holds a US flag during a protest on Thursday against extended stay-at-home orders in Michigan. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus latest: worldwide deaths hit 300,000, as whistle-blower says US lacks vaccine plan

  • EU suspends delivery of 10 million Chinese masks over quality issues; new US jobless claims bring total losses to 36.5 million
  • Russian science minister is fifth top official with Covid-19; Qatar makes masks mandatory on threat of jail, fines
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 2:08am, 15 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester wearing a gas mask holds a US flag during a protest on Thursday against extended stay-at-home orders in Michigan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE