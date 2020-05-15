Dr Rick Bright testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US still has no coronavirus plan, whistle-blower Rick Bright says, warning that Americans are at risk
- Problems include lack of protective gear for health workers and inadequate supply chains for drugs and vaccines, ousted official tells lawmakers
- Trump and health secretary Alex Azar dismiss Bright’s comments, calling him ‘disgruntled employee’ and choir member who thinks he’s a ‘soloist’
