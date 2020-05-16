The move against Chinese journalists in the US is the latest in a series of measures both countries have taken targeting each other’s correspondents. Pictured, a press conference at the State Department in Washington on April 29. Photo: Reuters
Chinese journalists’ lives and work disrupted by the latest US visa restrictions

  • New rules limiting visas will affect all mainland reporters regardless of whether they work for Chinese state media
  • The restrictions, expected to affect more than 500 reporters, will limit journalists’ stay to three months, with extensions possible
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 12:30am, 16 May, 2020

