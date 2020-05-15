A handful of pedestrians walk through Times Square as streets remain relatively quiet due to the coronavirus outbreak in Manhattan, New York. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

New York City may never be the same again as extended coronavirus shutdown clouds future

  • America’s cultural capital shows no sign of easing a two-month lockdown as authorities fear another wave of infections
  • With Broadway theatres and beaches closed, New York’s status as a bustling metropolis seem unimaginable in the foreseeable future
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:57pm, 15 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A handful of pedestrians walk through Times Square as streets remain relatively quiet due to the coronavirus outbreak in Manhattan, New York. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE