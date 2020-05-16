A passenger wearing a full protective suit arrives from London at the Barcelona airport, Spain. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus latest: Italy to allow free movement; US stockpiling vaccines

  • In Italy, a draft decree paves the way for all businesses including bars and restaurants to reopen next week
  • From Friday, people arriving in Spain from abroad must spend two weeks self-quarantined at home
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 12:49am, 16 May, 2020

