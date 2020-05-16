Kobe Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years and was a National Basketball Association legend, was killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Autopsies found the nine victims died of blunt force trauma. Photo: Reuters
Kobe Bryant crash: autopsies finds pilot not on drugs or alcohol, victims died of blunt force trauma
- The basketball legend and eight others were killed in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas hills outside Los Angeles on January 26
- Coroner’s reports describe broken bones, dismembered body parts, and conclude that the victims died instantly
Topic | United States
