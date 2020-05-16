US State Department Inspector General Steve Linick has been fired, in the latest in a series of dismissals of independent government watchdogs after Donald Trump was acquitted on articles of impeachment earlier this year. Photo: AFP
Trump fires US State Department inspector general Steve Linick, believed to be probing Mike Pompeo

  • The Obama-era appointee was appointed to oversee the State Department, and played a small role in Trump’s impeachment saga last year
  • A Democratic lawmaker said Linick was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and accused Trump of a potentially illegal act of retribution
Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 3:14pm, 16 May, 2020

