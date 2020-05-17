Democratic presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden’s search for a vice-president becomes even more significant if he plans to serve just one term
- Biden has not ruled out running for a second term, in part because such an explicit pledge would immediately render him a lame duck in Washington
- However, the question of his political longevity, at age 77, means his vice-president could also be a chosen successor if he beats Trump in November
