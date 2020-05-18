People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment benefits in Fort Smith, Arkansas. File photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US faces severe crisis, but not depression, Fed chief Powell says

  • World’s biggest economy could ‘easily’ collapse by 20 to 30 per cent this quarter, US Fed chief says
  • More than 36 million Americans have lost their jobs since February as the economy shuttered to limit virus spread
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies
Agencies

Updated: 3:42pm, 18 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment benefits in Fort Smith, Arkansas. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE