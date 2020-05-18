All 45 participants in the study were given three different doses of the vaccine and Moderna said it saw dose-dependent increase in immunogenicity, the ability to provoke an immune response in the body.

“We are investing to scale up manufacturing so we can maximise the number of doses we can produce to help protect as many people as we can from Sars-CoV-2,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

The company has signed deals with Swiss contract drug maker Lonza Group AG and the US government to produce massive quantities of its vaccine.

The vaccine, mRNA-1273, was also found to be generally safe and well tolerated in the early-stage study, the drug developer said.

One person in the trial experienced redness around the injection site, which was characterised as a “grade 3” side effect. No serious side effects had been reported, the company said.