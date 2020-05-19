US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AFP
Mike Pompeo says intent to fire State Department Inspector General Steve Linick was not retaliation, report states

  • In an interview with The Washington Post, Pompeo said that it was ‘not possible’ that the decision to remove Linick from office was a retaliatory move
  • ongressional aides said Linick was investigating whether Pompeo misused a taxpayer-funded political appointee to perform personal tasks for himself and his wife
Topic |   US Politics
Reuters
Updated: 5:45am, 19 May, 2020

