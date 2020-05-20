Alex Azar, US Secretary of Health and Human Services, speaking at a White House briefing on Friday. Photo: CNP via Bloomberg
Coronavirus: US government starts funding domestic drug production to reduce risks tied to imports
- Four-year, US$354 million contract with Phlow Corporation and others can be extended with additional US$456 million
- Trump adviser Peter Navarro says reliance on drug imports puts national security ‘at grave risk’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Alex Azar, US Secretary of Health and Human Services, speaking at a White House briefing on Friday. Photo: CNP via Bloomberg