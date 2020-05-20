Dakota Holmes and her dog, Kato. She credits Kato with driving off her attacker during a racist incident in a Vancouver park on May 15. Photo: Dakota Holmes
Coronavirus racism: Go back to China, attacker said, as he punched indigenous Vancouver woman who sneezed

  • Dakota Holmes says a man who attacked her in a Vancouver park told her to ‘go home, you don’t belong here’ as he berated her about Covid-19
  • Indigenous Canadians are often mistaken as Asian, and the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs has sympathised with Asian groups targeted amid the pandemic
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 5:54am, 20 May, 2020

