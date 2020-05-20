Pedestrians in front of a Los Angeles restaurant that is open for takeout only. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced guidelines for reopening that include self-distancing and stricter cleanliness procedures. Photo: AFP
California, seen as a leader in US coronavirus response, faces new guidelines, budget cuts and scrutiny

  • The state is reeling from sharp revenue drops and slashed budgets: within months it will go from a surplus of more than US$6 billion to a US$54 billion deficit
  • Governor Gavin Newsom surprised many this week by considerably loosening the guidelines around reopening
Charley Lanyon
Updated: 6:23am, 20 May, 2020

Pedestrians in front of a Los Angeles restaurant that is open for takeout only. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced guidelines for reopening that include self-distancing and stricter cleanliness procedures. Photo: AFP
