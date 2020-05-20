US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Photo: AP
US lawmakers slam Trump’s firing of watchdog investigating Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao
- Mitch Behm was investigating whether Chao had given preferential treatment to the state of Kentucky, which her husband represents in the Senate
- Behm’s removal ‘is the latest in a series of politically motivated firings of inspectors general by President Trump’, Democrat lawmakers wrote
Topic | US Politics
