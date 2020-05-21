Terrorism “comes in many forms” and is not restricted to any particular group, religion or ideology, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement. Photo: Reuters
Canada lays first ever terror charges in murder linked to misogynist ‘incel’ movement
- 17-year-old accused of killing woman at massage parlour was allegedly inspired by online group of women-hating men
- If convicted, he faces automatic life sentence or 25 years in prison before being eligible for parole
