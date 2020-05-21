Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa to attend a sitting of the Special Committee on the Covid-19 Pandemic on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Canada recommends masks for first time, as Justin Trudeau dons one before parliament

  • Prime minister encourages people to wear face coverings when they cannot keep two metres away from others
  • Officials warn, however, that wearing masks should not become excuse to ignore other guidance to limit spread of Covid-19
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:39am, 21 May, 2020

