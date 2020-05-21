Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa to attend a sitting of the Special Committee on the Covid-19 Pandemic on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Canada recommends masks for first time, as Justin Trudeau dons one before parliament
- Prime minister encourages people to wear face coverings when they cannot keep two metres away from others
- Officials warn, however, that wearing masks should not become excuse to ignore other guidance to limit spread of Covid-19
