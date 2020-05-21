US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Mike Pompeo rips into Beijing with a litany of US grievances

  • China’s domestic and foreign policies ‘make it more difficult to assess that Hong Kong remains highly autonomous from mainland China’, secretary of state says
  • Also cited in a press briefing are Huawei, 5G, Taiwan, the South China Sea and the coronavirus response, among other topics
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in United States

Updated: 4:45am, 21 May, 2020

