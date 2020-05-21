US President Donald Trump departs the White House on Marine One to Camp David last Friday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Trump says G7 summit could happen at Camp David – but will leaders come?

  • Trump in March cancelled the in-person meeting of G7 leaders, which was scheduled for June
  • World leaders cautiously weigh Trump’s new proposal to host them at Camp David in Maryland
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:26pm, 21 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump departs the White House on Marine One to Camp David last Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE