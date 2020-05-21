Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Actress Lori Loughlin to plead guilty in US college admissions bribery scandal, documents show

  • Loughlin is accused of conspiring with a consultant to pass off her two daughters as promising rowing recruits to gain admission to USC
  • Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid the consultant US$500,000, prosecutors allege
Topic |   US college admissions bribery scandal 2019
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 9:56pm, 21 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE