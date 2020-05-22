US Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg
China could buy up strategic US assets devalued by coronavirus pandemic, senators warn Steven Mnuchin
- Potential targets could include technology, aerospace and energy companies that have lost value
- Lawmakers tell US Treasury secretary that China is ‘looking to exploit the economic crisis wrought by the pandemic to gain control of distressed companies’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg