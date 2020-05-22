US Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg
China could buy up strategic US assets devalued by coronavirus pandemic, senators warn Steven Mnuchin

  • Potential targets could include technology, aerospace and energy companies that have lost value
  • Lawmakers tell US Treasury secretary that China is ‘looking to exploit the economic crisis wrought by the pandemic to gain control of distressed companies’
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 12:54am, 22 May, 2020

