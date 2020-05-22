Demonstrator Jasmine Wilson poses for a portrait as she takes part in a nationwide “mass funeral protest” involving artificial body bags laid outside the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus latest: US could have saved 36,000 lives by acting a week earlier, researchers say
- Cambodia reports first case in nearly 40 days; Cape Town emerges as South Africa’s Covid-19 hotspot
- European health boss warns of second wave as countries reopen
