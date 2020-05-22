Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China doesn’t understand Canada’s independent judiciary, Justin Trudeau says, citing response to arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou
- PM points to Beijing’s ‘distressing’ linkage of Chinese tech executive’s case with detention of two Canadians in China
- Chinese ambassador Cong Peiwu calls Meng’s case ‘the biggest issue in our bilateral relationship’
Topic | Justin Trudeau
