The US government has already struck deals to support vaccine development with Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sanofi, sparking fears the richest countries will be able to protect their citizens first. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US secures 300 million doses of Oxford vaccine with US$1.2 billion pledge

  • Amount represents almost a third of first batch planned by British drug maker AstraZeneca, as world powers scramble for therapeutics
  • Chief of French firm Sanofi drew flak earlier this month for saying company’s vaccine could go to US patients first
Updated: 4:40am, 22 May, 2020

