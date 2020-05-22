Police officers stand at a checkpoint after a shooting incident at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas on Thursday. Photo: USA Today Network via Reuters
United States & Canada

Gunman killed in ‘terrorism-related’ shooting at US Navy base

  • Attacker opened fire and wounded sailor before being shot dead by security personnel
  • Investigators are looking into whether second suspect is at large
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press
Updated: 5:20am, 22 May, 2020

