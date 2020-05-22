Police officers stand at a checkpoint after a shooting incident at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas on Thursday. Photo: USA Today Network via Reuters
Gunman killed in ‘terrorism-related’ shooting at US Navy base
- Attacker opened fire and wounded sailor before being shot dead by security personnel
- Investigators are looking into whether second suspect is at large
