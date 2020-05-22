US President Donald Trump holds a face mask he says he wore earlier as Ford CEO Jim Hackett looks on during at the company’s factory in Michigan on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Donald Trump says he finally wore a mask and ‘it looked very nice’

  • US president ‘didn’t want to give press the pleasure of seeing’ that he covered face during visit to Ford factory
  • Company says Trump was encouraged to wear mask, but removed it for later part of tour
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:37am, 22 May, 2020

