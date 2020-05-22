US congressman John Ratcliffe testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing in Washington on May 5. Photo: TNS
Divided Senate confirms Trump nominee John Ratcliffe as top US spy

  • Republican congressman given more ‘no’ votes than any previous pick to head US intelligence community
  • Ratcliffe assumes post as US faces wide range of security threats, including Covid-19, competition with China and possible election interference from Russia
Reuters
Updated: 6:57am, 22 May, 2020

