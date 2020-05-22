As the political rhetoric blaming China for the pandemic escalates, authorities have seen an increasing number of hate crimes against Asian-Americans. Photo: Getty Images
Shunned, abused, spat on: hate crimes against Asian-Americans spike amid coronavirus
- As the political rhetoric blaming China for the pandemic escalates, officials have seen an increasing number of hate crimes against Asian-Americans
- In Seattle, a schoolteacher was driving into a car park when another driver screamed at him: “Open your eyes! Go back to China!”
