Demonstrators in Washington in April 2019 call on the US to take action against Beijing over its mass internment camps for Uygurs and other ethnic minorities. Photo: Owen Churchill
US lawmakers expected to give final approval to Uygur bill next week
- If signed into law by President Trump, Washington could impose sanctions on Chinese officials over internment camps in Xinjiang
- The bill is expected to be considered under a procedure commonly used to expeditiously move non-controversial legislation
