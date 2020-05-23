Demonstrators in Washington in April 2019 call on the US to take action against Beijing over its mass internment camps for Uygurs and other ethnic minorities. Photo: Owen Churchill
US lawmakers expected to give final approval to Uygur bill next week

  • If signed into law by President Trump, Washington could impose sanctions on Chinese officials over internment camps in Xinjiang
  • The bill is expected to be considered under a procedure commonly used to expeditiously move non-controversial legislation
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 1:59am, 23 May, 2020

