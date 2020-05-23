Tom Mah, president of Continental Seafood Restaurant in Richmond, British Columbia, on Tuesday, the reopening day for BC restaurants that were ordered to halt dine-in trade on March 20. Photo: Supplied
The pandemic paradox of Vancouver’s Chinese economy: customers are fans of reopening, and social distancing too

  • A survey shows East Asian people in BC are substantially more enthusiastic than European residents about reopening businesses
  • But East Asians have also been stronger adherents to Covid-19 distancing measures, presenting challenges for business owners
Ian Young
Updated: 3:48am, 23 May, 2020

