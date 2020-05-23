The Arrow-3 hypersonic anti-ballistic missile launches from an undisclosed location in Alaska, US. Photo: Israeli Ministry of Defence via AFP
US discussed holding first nuclear test in decades citing threat from China, Russia: report

  • Such a test would be a significant departure from US defence policy and dramatically up the ante for other nuclear-armed nations
  • The discussion, which took place on May 15, came after officials reportedly claimed that Moscow and Beijing were conducting their own low-yield tests
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:52pm, 23 May, 2020

